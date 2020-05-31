Renowned actor Ishita Dutta has carved her a niche for herself in the industry. Not only is she a popular face in Bollywood and TV, but the graceful actress has also made a mark in Telugu and Kannada films momentously. Some of her famous films are Chanakyudu, Yenidu Manasali, Raja Rajendra, Drishyam and many more. Ishita was last seen on television show Bepanah Pyaar opposite Pearl V Puri.

Currently, the happily married actress is entertaining her fans and audience with her funny videos that she posts on her social media with her husband Vatsal Sethi. The power couple is not only making the most of the quarantine days by making us laugh via their videos. they are also set to release their music album in a few days.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Ishita Dutta spills the beans on what keeps her busy, the funny TikTok vides she is making with her husband Vatsal, her take on #BoycottTikTok and #BoycottChineseApp, will she take a pay cut to support the economic crisis in the industry and more.

On making funny videos during the lockdown

So I and Vatsal decided to do something interesting and funny rather than just sitting ideal and waiting for the lockdown to end. Everybody is going through this and if you don't keep yourself busy you will go into depression. We started off as a fun thing, thinking, 'Chalo, video banate hain and we after that we got a response. Not only are we making funny videos, but we are also shooting them, editing them and adding the required song and graphics. Its so much fun doing this. We didn't want to sit idle hence we thought of enerting ourselves and our fans.

The vidoes that they share are usually the TikTok videos when asked Ishita what is her take on the ongoing feud surrounding TikTok videos and it being a Chinese app, and actors coming in support of this and deleting the app from their phone.

On #BoycottChineseApp #BoycottTikTok

I am not a very politically driven person, nor am I against or for it. There hasn't been any official confirmation by authorities regarding the same. And its not that I am usng that app, we are writing our own script for the video, adding music, graphics etc. So I am not using the app TikTok as such. Yes, I have issues with some certain content on the app, which the government has already taken action, the animal abuse and harmful things.

On actors attempting suicide due to uncertainty

Yes, it's sad, I am appalled, it is so heartbreaking, I just want to say, please don't end your life. It is just, not your problem, it's a global issue. We are all at home, we all have our own issues, problem we are all in this together and we have to fight this. Make sure you keep yourself busy, don't sit ideal. Do something that entertains you and your fan, stay occupied and talk it out. Please never end your life. I know its tough for all of us. I didn't want to saty ideal, therefore now we are so busy and occupied that I don't have time, I cook, I clean, I make videos with Vatsal. There is so much to do. We all have so much to do.

With this ongoing economic breakdown and crisis, the entertainment industry is the worst-hit sector. There are producers and channels who had to bare a large amount of loss.

When asked Ishita, whether she is comfortable in going ahead with the pay cut once things start to resume.

On taking a pay cut

As of now, we all are looking to get back to work, my show went off-air much before the lockdown was announced. Some of them have started writing new scripts, work might start, but when we have no idea. So all of us are looking at a brighter side, we want to work. Seeing the current scenario, there have been losses. Channels had to bear it. As an actor and artist, I will take the pay cut. This will be the scenario for at least two years until things are fine. I will support my industry as much as possible. I'm sure everyone will be doing so.

As monsoon is set to hit Mumbai anytime soon in the coming days, how excited is Ishita about the romantic season and with lockdown also?

Monsoon and magic

(Laughs) OMG! I hate monsoon and with the corornvirus already in the air, I just wish and pray everyone is safe and fine. Somehow im not a very monsoon person. There are waterlogging, potholes and so much more. I just hope all this doesn't happen this year. We have had enough already from cyclone to locust attack and earthquakes. Hope it rains very average and not so much that we are troubled. As I stay in a low lying area, I am mostly engaged in cleaning the water that gets indie my house.

On new venture coming from her end during the lockdown