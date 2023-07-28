Ajmer 92, the film that the systematic blackmail and sexual abuse of hundreds of girls at the hands of the politically and influentally powerful, is a hard watch. The film has been receiving positive response form audience and critics, who are shaken by the depiction of the true crime. Actor Ishan Mishra has cemented his place in the industry with his role in the film.

Previously seen in It's not that Simple season 2, Laakhon Mein Ek season 2 , Janhit Main Jari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey starrer Mumbaikar; Ishan is gearing up for projects that stand out from the crowd. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about the film, its impact and more.

How were you approached for the role? What research you had to do in order to play the role and understand the subject?

It happened all of a sudden. It was when the lockdown had started to lift and I was visiting my parents. I got a call from Gyan who is the associate director of the film. He told me about the film being made and asked me to send an audition. The next day I was confirmed for the same. I was sent the script and had to travel the next day because the workshop and reading was about to start.

When preparing to play this role and understand the subject of the film, I typically engaged in several research activities to ensure a compelling and authentic portrayal. The first step was to thoroughly read and analyze the film's script to understand the character's background, motivations, emotions, and relationships with other characters. I researched extensively about the historical context, the people involved, and the events that occurred during that time.

Ajmer has a rich cultural heritage, so understanding the local customs, traditions, and way of life is essential for portraying the character convincingly. I explored the emotional journey of the character and empathized with their experiences which was vital for a believable performance. Also, working closely with the director helped me align my performance with his vision for the character and the film.

Were you aware of the incident beforehand or was it the script that made you aware of it? What was your reaction when you got to know about it?

No I was not. And when I got to know about the same or studied about it, I was like how this is never talked about? Many rape victims experienced harassment and threats following the rape, without support from social groups or family members. I was feeling shocked and in grief. It brought about intense emotions such as sadness, despair, disbelief, anger, guilt, and even numbness. These feelings came and go in waves, making it a rollercoaster of emotions.

How was your mental space when you were doing the film? Were you carrying your character back home with you?

When I was portraying my character for this film based on a real tragic incident, my mental space was quite complex and emotionally challenging. The process of preparing for such a role involves delving deep into the emotions and experiences of real people who went through the tragedy, and this can have a significant impact on the actor's mindset. I was trying not to carry back the character to home and make myself a bit lighter when not shooting. But yes, when you do a film like Ajmer 92, the character stays in the subconscious.

How has the reaction been to the film among your family members and friends?

The reaction among family and friends was great. They loved the film and loved Shibbu. It feels great to be honest. But the real validation comes from the audience and people who do not know you. When people send appreciation messages to an actor, it is a heartwarming and gratifying experience for the actor. I received so much praise from people for the emotional impact, recognition of effort, gratitude, personal touch and character connection that the film had for them.

Do you feel making a film on real story / subject comes with a lot of challenges and even faces backlash?

Yes, making a film based on a real story or subject comes with a lot of challenges, and it can indeed face backlash from various quarters. Filmmakers have the responsibility to depict real events and characters as accurately as possible. Striving for authenticity while balancing creative storytelling can be a challenging task. We need to navigate legal and ethical considerations, including rights to portray real individuals, intellectual property rights, and obtaining permissions to use real locations or copyrighted materials.

People closely connected to the real events or characters may have strong opinions about how the story is being portrayed. Balancing creative choices with public perception can be a delicate task. The media and the public may respond differently to a film based on a real story. Some might appreciate the efforts to shed light on important issues, while others might criticize the portrayal or the film's perspective.

Despite the challenges and potential backlash, films based on real stories also hold the power to create awareness, promote empathy, and inspire change. Such films can be a meaningful way to explore important themes and showcase the resilience of the human spirit.

What's next in the pipeline?

You know, I also like to keep a few surprises up my sleeve. When the time is right, you'll definitely hear about it. But there are two projects I am looking forward to.