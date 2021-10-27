Amid Ananya Panday's drug interrogation by the NCB, rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter has stood by her like a rock. The two upcoming celebs worked together in Khaali Peeli and bonded ever since. Though the two have never confirmed being "together", their recent holiday pictures gave it all away. And now we hear, Ishaan has stood by Ananya Panday amid the whole ongoing drugs interrogation by the NCB.

Ishaan and Ananya

A report says that not only has been in constant touch with Ananya but is also making sure to keep her happy. After Ananya's interrogation, Ishaan was seen buying flowers for someone too. Ishaan has come quite close to the Panday family as well and is in constant touch with everyone, making sure everyone is fine.

"Ever since the story broke, even before the NCB called Ananya Panday in for questioning, Ishaan Khatter has been in touch with her, making sure she and her family is okay. Ishaan is very close to Ananya, her family and also her sister Rysa," says a News18 report. "They are dating and going pretty strong, although neither has officially confirmed their relationship. But the whole industry knows that they are very much together," the report further said.

Ananya's NCB interrogation

Ananya Panday was called for questioning twice. It has been reported that when Ananya reached late for the interrogation, NCB zonal director, Sameer Wankhede rapped her for the same. There were reports that Ananya and Aryan were engaged in chats relating to drugs, where in one chat, she had agreed to arrange it for him.