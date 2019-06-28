After a wedding, which had the world talking about it, it was the house the couple was moving into that made headlines. After tying the knot with the Piramal scion, Anand, Isha Ambani moved out of her parents' home Antilia and shifted to Gulita, another premium, princely property in Worli. The BMC had granted a full occupancy and building completion certificate on September 19. The property is known for its breath-taking view and jaw-dropping cost.

Hindustan Unilever had sold the property to the Piramals six years ago. The building remains one of the most iconic buildings in Mumbai.

Ajay and Swati Piramal gifted the building to their son, Anand Piramal and daughter-in-law, Isha Ambani, as their wedding present. The Piramals had won the bid for the building in 2012 and bought the property for a whopping Rs 450 crore.

Gulita is the plush Arabian Sea and the Sea-Link bridge facing the building. Earlier, the building used to have a training centre.

The house is a 50,000 square-foot mansion and has been made on diamond theme. It also has a room called the diamond room.

The steel structures used in constructing the building are somewhere around 11 metres tall. The house has been extensively made using 3D construction technology with maximum decoration products imported from abroad.

The mansion has five floors with an outdoor swimming pool and three basements.

Apart from multiple halls and bedrooms, the Rs 450 crore mansion also has triple-height multi-purpose rooms.

The house also has rooms for servants on every floor and a posh, lush garden in the basement.

The mansion also has several lounge areas across all the floors.

There are two open balconies on the first floor and also has the space to park up to 20 luxury cars.