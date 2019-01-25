Director Arun Gopy's Malayalam movie Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu starring Pranav Mohanlal, Zaya David and Gokul Suresh has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu is an action-adventure romance film, which has been written by Arun Gopy and produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam under the banner of Mulakuppadam Films. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.43 hours.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu story: Set in Goa, the film revolves around the story of Appu (Pranav Mohanlal), who struggles to distance himself from the tainted legacy of his father Sagar Alias Jacky (Mohanlal), who is a crime boss. He wants a peaceful time in favourite holiday destination - Goa. But his father's legacy haunts him and forces him to take on his rivals.

Performance: Pranav Mohanlal has shown improvement in his acting and delivered decent performance, which the highlight of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. Zaya David has done good job and her chemistry with Pranav is one of the attractions. Abhirav Janan, Manoj K Jayan, Gokul Suresh, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bijukuttan, Siddique and Innocent done justice to their roles in the film, say the audience.

Technical: Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has brilliant production values and rich visuals and good music, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response:

Vyshnav gs‏ @vyshnav_gs

#IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu Pranav improved a lot. An average first half.Full goa show.Gud interval punch.Verdict will depend upon 2 nd half

Snehasallapam‏ @SSTweeps

Interval: An average show till now from ArunGopy & team. A complete Goa show with an interval twist. 1 min dance from Pranav Mohanlal was a treat to watch. Movie verdict strictly depending on 2nd half & climax. Dulquer Reference #IrupathiyonnamNootandu: an avg first half followed by a good 2nd half. Pranav MOHANLAL is excellent in fight scenes. Fight scenes, DOP & BGM are major highlights. Entertainment guaranteed. Overall a watchable colourful entertainer from #ArunGopy & team. Detailed review soon.

Malayalam BoxOffice‏ @malyalammovieBO

#IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu Avg 1st half, with good Interval twist Fun(ish) colorful entertainer So far no story, hope the 2nd half is good #PranavMohanlal good so far!

Forum Reelz‏ @Forum_Reelz

#IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu Very Good first half Entertainment Entertainment & Entertainment Pranav looks excellent Very good visuals & Songs Movie technically sounds good with neat direction ends with an interval twist

Pranav Mohanlal‏ @impranavlalFC

#IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu Good first half Pranav looks so good Excellent direction movie looks rich with Good visuals & Nice songs Pre interval scene is interesting Waiting for second half

Films & Trends‏ @FilmsTrends

#IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu 1st half: An Average first half with good visuals & technically brilliant..#Dulquer reference..Pre-interval sequence is good..Verdict depends on second half

Thrissur Theaters‏ @ThrissurTheatrs

2019, count 5: #IrupathiyonnaamNoottaandu Interval: An avg first half with an interval twist. Youth Targeted. Colourful. Goa Show.

Mad Maddy‏ @madmidhu