Vishal's Irumbu Thirai has opened to fairly positive reviews with the critics and audience giving an average rating of 3 out of 5. The gripping screenplay and electrifying performance have won a lot of appreciation. But the movie has been hit by piracy as it is now available for 'free downloading' on torrent sites.

Irumbu Thirai hit the screens on Friday, May 11 to a good hype. The 'footage screening' of the film where the first half of the film was screened for the select guests ensured the flick to give a good opening at the box office. It is a movie on data theft and how the technology can ruin the peace of the public.

PS Mithran-directorial has Arjun Sarja and Samantha in the important characters, while Robo Shankar, Kaali Venkat and others have done supporting roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music, George C Williams has handled the cinematography department, while Ruben has edited the flick.

The trade experts were predicting the movie to do well, given the good response that the flick has garnered. Now, it has to be seen how the flick will perform in the days to come. Moreover, the controversy around the flick due to its stand on Aadhar Card might also impact its business.

The movie with different qualities made it to internet after the matinee shows.

Ironically, Vishal has been fighting hard to end the piracy. He has tried to bring a lot of changes, but it seems like nothing is working in favour of the film industry.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other.

In March, Tamil Rockers and a few others associated with the notorious piracy website were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. But it has not put an end to its activities as new movies continue to appear in the torrent site.