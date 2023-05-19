Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and is often followed by paparazzi. The Chhaiya Chhaiya fame actress is often seen dining in and around the city with her beau actor Arjun Kapoor. The actress is often seen attending fashion shows and is most often walking the ramp.

Malaika Arora heckled by two underprivileged girls

Recently, the actress was mobbed by a group of street vendors as she came out of a restaurant. Initially, Malaika ignored them and made her way to her car.

In the video that has gone viral, the street vendors asked Malaika for some money. The underprivileged girl tried to heckle the actor and in the video, they were heard saying, "Oh Malaika Didi, kuch to do." (Asking for money).

After avoiding and moving towards the car despite being uncomfortable, the girls surrounded her car, the actress kept her calm and composure intact and gave some money to them

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens expressed concern for Malaika.

One of the users wrote, "Out of hand. This is harassment!"

The second user said, "This is wrong yr Aise ni krna chahiye in bacho ko." (This is wrong).

The third user stated, "This is not fair. You can't harass someone." "

The third one mentioned, "These kids always torture each and every celebrity...if they really want to sell their stuff, they can sell it anywhere but purposely just for sake of the camera, they do such things..."

Watch the video here:

Malaika Arora tells photogs to be careful

Last week, Malaika Arora was clicked making an exit from a click, where a hoard of photographers and videographers surrounded her to get a perfect video and click. As the place to make an exit was very small, one of the photographers accidentally tripped and almost bumped into Malaika, the actress turned and presumably asked the individual to be careful.

Professional front

Malaika last appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She is also featured in her own reality show Moving In With Malaika.