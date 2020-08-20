Irrfan Khan's son Babil has revealed on his social media account about Sanjay Dutt lending helping hand to their family after his father was diagnosed with cancer. He has requested media not to spread rumours about the Munna Bhai star's health.

"Writers must wonder 'how do I start', but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Babil claims that Sanjay Dutt stood like one of the pillars of support before and after his father's death. He added, "Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again. [sic]"

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt, in a press release, has said that her hubby will undergod preliminary treatment in Mumbai. "We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," she said.

However, the family has not confirmed about anything about the illness, there have been speculations about Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with the third stage of cancer. Maanayata Dutt requested media not to speculate about his health.

"I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress. Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners," the message in the press release read.

It has to be noted that Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018 and passed away on 29 April.