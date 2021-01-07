Actor Irrfan's untimely demise came as a shocker for fans, friends and fraternity. It's hard to fathom the fact that he is no more. An actor par excellence, a performer who will live on forever in our memories, in films and our hearts.

Bollywood celebs and Irrfan's elder son Babil have penned a heartfelt eulogy for the late actor. Seeing Irrfan's infectious smile makes us teary-eyed.

Let's take a moment to pay our heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his 54th birthday by replaying some of his unseen pics and videos.

Babil shares an unseen video of dad Irrfan and it's tear-jerking

Sharing a post about him, his elder son Babil talked about how the actor never believed in celebrating birthdays, but this time, he could not forget his birthday even if he tried.

Babil shared a throwback video of Irrfan, wherein we can see his mother Sutapa Sikdar and younger brother Ayaan's message for him. It shows Irrfan recording the video.

Sharing the video, Babil wrote, "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated every day (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It's your birthday, Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me."

Did you know Irrfan was influenced by his son Babil?

Speaking to BT, Irrfan's stylist, Isha Bhansali said "When it came to his personal wardrobe, Irrfan was influenced by his son Babil. The latter would always give his father a thumbs up if he looked cool. And just like his son, Irrfan loved denim, too. The two of them also loved wearing a lot of accessories."

Irrfan liked things to be simple yet classy. Even at home, he would wear beautiful cotton and linen shirts. He loved loose, breathable shirts and comfortable trousers. He also had a fondness for handlooms. And then, denim, of course, was his favourite, too."

Isha recounts the time she had to cancel the shoot with Irrfan when he was detected with the tumour.

Isha worked as Irrfan's personal stylist during his films' promotions, including 'Hindi Medium', 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' and 'Piku'. She avered:

"During his film 'Blackmail, I had a meeting with him, but just two days before the trailer launch, we cancelled everything." It was then that the actor was detected with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Anushka Sharma wishes the actor on his birth anniversary.

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful wish for Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary.

Anushka took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of Irrfan. She also penned a sweet note and went on to call him a 'legendary figure' of the industry. She wrote, "A legendary figure of the industry! You will always be missed, and your legacy will live on forever" followed by a purple heart emoji.

This is the First Birthday after you Left..



When Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a tumour

Irrfan Khan revealed he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour on Twitter in March after which, he was taken to London, where he is currently believed to be undergoing treatment.

This is Irrfan's first birth anniversary since his death on April 29, 2020. He died in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was also diagnosed with a colon infection.

Irrfan's last film

Jaisalmer, the land of desert songs, myths, stories and Irrfan had an amazing soul connecting experience in Anup’s film ... Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Monday, December 28, 2020

His film 'Song of the Scorpions' is slated to release this year.