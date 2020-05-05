It wasn't just the Hindi film industry which was enamoured by Irrfan Khan's magical onscreen presence, but, Hollywood too, was spellbound with his charismatic personality. After giving a tough fight to the fatal colon infection, Irrfan Khan left us for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. The nation was gripped in immense grief and the loss seemed personally to almost everyone in the country.

It was Irrfan's self-made career and inspiring journey from ruling over Bollywood to dominating Hollywood that had struck a chord with everyone. He made people dare to dream and have the confidence of achieving what they want. It was his realistic approach and no-nonsense attitude that further made him everyone's favourite. With never throwing the celebrity tantrum and always projecting himself as the common man, he made people see a little bit of themselves in him.

Let's take a look at what has the actor left behind, apart from a rich legacy and a place that no one would ever be able to overtake.

Net worth

As per an NDTV report, the powerhouse of talent, charged around Rs 10 – 15 crores for a film. It also says that the actor used to charge somewhere close to Rs 5 crores for advertisement. The report says Irrfan's net worth is somewhere around Rs 350 crores.

Official statement

An official statement on Irrfan's death was released which said - 'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."