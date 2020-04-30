It's a dark day for Bollywood as it has lost one of its brightest star Irrfan Khan. The versatile actor breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday (April 29) after battling a long illness. The 53-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection.

While many actors in Bollywood swear by their powerful surnames and proudly take their family legacy along to gain popularity, actor Irrfan was different. Do you know the actor also dropped the surname 'Khan' once he entered Bollywood?

Yes, you heard that right!

International Business Times takes you down the memory lane when Irrfan openly shared why he dropped his surname Khan when he joined Bollywood.



Why he dropped 'Khan' from his surname

I dropped my surname when I joined the industry. I wanted my work and not my surname to fetch me recognition. I don't believe in the power of a surname. What makes you powerful are your deeds and karma, whenever I go to my hometown, I still see people discussing how our forefathers did what they did, and how they are very proud of that. They are not responsible for their own choices. I feel sad. I feel what is the point of living in the past. You are alive. Your actions matter. Your actions and choices are going to make your life. It was a very conscious decision. At one point of time, I understood that it's us... it's our choices that write the story of our life. It's not our background, not my lineage, it's my actions and choices which will help me write the story of my life.

Irrfan's family lineage

Born as Sahabzada Irfan Ali Khan on 7 January 1967 in the Rajasthan village of Tonk, the actor dropped the "Sahabzada" from his name as it pointed to his family's privileged past - he felt this would get in the way. He also changed his name from 'Irfan' to Irrfan' - not for any noble motive but simply because he preferred the way it sounds. His mother's family had a royal lineage and his father was a wealthy, self-made businessman who owned a tire business.

Meanwhile, here are some of the pictures from his funeral that was held in Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai.

Few friends from the industry had gathered to express condolence to the bereaved family and to pray for his soul.

Irrfan is survived by his wife and two sons.