The entire nation mourned the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who was known for her quick wit and forever helping hand to Indians abroad.

Leaders from all across the world condoled her untimely death.

As India's first female Foreign Minister, Swaraj was very active on Twitter, responding to everyone who tweeted to her. People took to Twitter to share issues, including getting stranded in a foreign country without a passport. Swaraj used to put them in touch with the respective Indian Embassies and sort out their problems.

The 67-year-old's witty responses made her a favourite among Indians all over the world. One person tweeted to her asking, "When is the best time to visit Bali?". Swaraj was quick enough to respond saying that she will consult with the volcanoes there.

She even extended her assistance to those in Pakistan who wanted to visit India for medical reasons.

A Twitter user, Hira Shiraz, a Pakistan native, sought an Indian visa for her daughter's open-heart surgery. When she tweeted to her, the former foreign minister granted the visa without a second question. This gesture won the hearts among many Pakistanis who approached her for help.

Another Pakistani resident approached the foreign minister asking her for a medical visa for his cousin's liver transplant. He said that after Allah, Swaraj is his last hope. The tweet read, ""After ALLAH you are our last hope.. kindly allow islamabad embassy (meaning Indian High Commission) to issue us medical visa."

Swaraj immediately replied, "India will not leave your hope. We will issue the visa immediately."

Other instances include another Pakistani citizen asking a visa which Swaraj granted quickly.

The news of her death came as a massive shock to the Pakistani residents who she helped. One Twitter user described her as an iron lady. She wrote, "Sad to hear shocking news about #SushmaSwaraj. The personality of Sushma mam had an image of the Iron lady. She also helped the Pakistani people, may Allah give peace to the departed soul. #RIPSushmaJi"

Another user wrote, "We as Muslims don't believe in dusra Janam... But if there's any, I would want #sushmaswaraj to be born in Pakistan and become a politician here..Such a talented human she was, the best India could get as their FM.#sushmasawraj #SushmaJi"