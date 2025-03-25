Irfan Pathan has reportedly been sacked from commentary duties at the ongoing IPL 2025. The former Indian bowler has been a permanent face during IPL commentary for the last decade or so. However, we the star commentator would remain absent from the screen this IPL. If reports are anything to go by, it is due to the commentator bringing in "personal grudges" during commentary.

A source has revealed that Pathan keeps talking aggressively about some of the players he had a fall out with a couple of years back. The former Indian cricket team member is said to be taking potshots at players even on his social media and has thus been sacked.

What the reports say

"Pathan had a fallout with a couple of players a few years ago. Since then, he has not shied away from referring to them aggressively. The matter was raised that other junior players got caught in the crossfire. He has been accused of taking potshots at them on social media platform even if he didn't name them," TOI quoted a BCCI source saying.

Irfan's new channel

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan has launched his own YouTube channel - 'Seedhi Baat With Irfan Pathan' - on the same day as the IPL started. It is no secret that the player would now be sharing his unfiltered opinions and takes on players and matches, here on.

Not the first time

Irfan Pathan being dismissed from commentary duties is not the first time we have seen something like this happen. Earlier commentary legends like Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar were also dropped over their statements.

Sanjay Manjrekar had been dropped by BCCI for India's ODI series against South Africa in 2020. Manjrekar had then said that he considered commentary a privilege and not a profession. Sanjay had also accepted BCCI's decision as a professional.