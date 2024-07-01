Team India's mammoth win against South Africa to clinch the T20 World Cup left the entire nation overwhelmed. From social media, live broadcast to real life; there were hardly any eyes left which weren't moist with pride and emotions. A video of Irfan Pathan and Ishant Sharma breaking down on live television, seeing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears has been making the rounds.

Irfan, Ishant break down

In the video, Irfan Pathan can be seen breaking down after seeing India's win. While team India celebrated in Barbados, Pathan couldn't hold back his happy tears back home on live TV. "The last 10 days were very difficult for me. So these are not just tears of sadness, but also of happiness. Love you Team India and thank you so much," he said.

Ishant Sharma, who has been through Virat Kohli's cricketing journey and stood by him through thick and thin couldn't stop his eyes from watering as the cricketer broke down during a video call with family. Social media is filled with videos of the two cricketing legends – Irfan and Ishant – getting emotional seeing Team India's win.

Ishant couldn’t control his tears watching kohli get emotional, the only person who has been with him since the beginning and seen his entire journey. Delhi gang forever ❤️pic.twitter.com/FQjH71o8KU — shau (@musklaudu) June 30, 2024

Rohit's post

Rohit took to social media to share a picture of himself laying on the grass in Barbados with his eyes closed. "This picture epitomises how I'm feeling right now. So many words but can't find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I'm basking in a dream come true for a billion of us," he wrote.

Virat and Anushka's post

Virat also shared a picture of Team India celebrating the massive win and wrote, "Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it jai hind."

In another post, Virat also thanked Anushka Sharma and added that this wouldn't have been possible without her. Kohli called the victory as much hers as his and in return, wife Anushka asked him to celebrate with a glass of sparkling water. Since then, with over 10 million likes, Virat's post has become the most liked post on Instagram beating Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding post.