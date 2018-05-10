Ireland take on Asian giants Pakistan in their first-ever Test match at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin between May 11 and 15.

The historic Test match will start at 11 am local time, 11 am BST and 3:30 pm IST.

Sony Six and Sony Six HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India from 3:30 pm IST. Live stream may be available on Sony Liv.

Ireland vs Pakistan - Test preview

Ireland have had to wait for 12 years since making their ODI debut to play their first-ever Test match. The Green and Whites were granted Test status along with Asian minnows Afghanistan in 2017.

Emotions will be running high at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground as quite a few from the cricket fraternity, including former Ireland cricketers, cricket coaches and enthusiasts, are expected to be in attendance. The 10,000-seater stadium is expected to be a sell-out for the memorable occasion, according to The 42.

William Porterfield, 33, will have the honor of leading the first-ever Irish Test side. The hosts have named quite a few senior pros in their 14-member squad.

O'Brien brothers Kevin and Niall, Boyd Rankin and skipper Porterfield were part of the ODI side that clinched the famous win over Pakistan in the 2007 Cricket World Cup. Notably, pacer bowler Rankin had starred with the ball, picking up three wickets to help them bowl out the Inzamam-ul-Haq's side for a paltry 132.

To put things into perspective, Inzamam's nephew Imam-ul-Haq may make his Test debut for the visitors Friday. On the other hand, Ireland's Ed Joyce may become the oldest Test debutant if he makes the playing XI.

Irish skipper Porterfield said their much-awaited Test debut would be "a fantastic occasion". He also urged people to recognize the people, including former cricketers, who have helped them reach this stage.

"For the 11 lads who will take the pitch, it will be a fantastic occasion for them and their families, but we have to also remember everything that has gone before in Irish cricket in terms of getting us to this stage, over the years," Porterfield was quoted as saying by International Cricket Council's official website.

Not thinking about win: Ireland coach

Meanwhile, coach Graham Ford insisted that Ireland are not thinking about the chances of a win but are looking to enjoy the historic Test.

"The real satisfaction and excitement come if the team play good cricket and that's what I'm desperate for. To see them go out there and play with pride and play good cricket," Ford told The 42.

"We're probably at a stage where we're probably saying it's not necessarily about winning but it's about making progress as a group."

Notably, no Test team, expect Australia in 1877, managed to win its first match in the longest format. Asian side Bangladesh needed 34 matches after debut in 2000 to win their first Test.

Nonetheless, the young Pakistan side will be Test in conditions that are expected to be conducive to swing. A few debutants are expected to be named in the playing XI by captain Sarfraz Khan.

Ireland vs Pakistan, only-Test squads

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Craig Young, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson (wk).

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf.