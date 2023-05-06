The online food delivery service Zoop, which IRCTC has collaborated with, is now accessible via WhatsApp Chatbot in Hindi and Hinglish. IRCTC created this new function to make ordering meals on trains more convenient, and it has since been made available in Hindi and Hinglish to appeal to a wider audience.

Customers can now order food online by sending a message to the train meal order number on Zoop's WhatsApp, which is 7042062070. Passengers may choose their favourite language, select the restaurant and food they desire, and even check the status and arrival time of their order in real-time using the automated WhatsApp chatbot. The chatbot is incredibly user-friendly because it also shows next-step buttons in the same language.

In addition to taking food orders, passengers may check the PNR Status of their train tickets using Zoop's WhatsApp chatbot. Train travel will be improved for passengers with the addition of this new feature, which will also make it more convenient.

Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, says, "Zoop has successfully reached a vast number of Indian Railways travellers in India with its automated WhatsApp Chatbot. As Hindi is widely spoken across the nation, we have made our bot readily accessible to all Hindi speaking users, along with Hinglish. By doing so, we aim to extend our services to a diverse range of train travellers, thereby expanding our reach and catering to a larger customer base."

Currently, at more than 150 Indian train stations, Zoop delivers wholesome food endorsed by the IRCTC to passengers' seats. With the addition of this new function, it hopes to increase its customer base and provide travellers with a seamless travel experience. By 2024, it wants to have served 1 lac meals everyday at 250 plus Indian railway stations. IRCTC and Zoop are dedicated to improving passengers' travel experiences and making rail travel more practical with the addition of this new feature.

(With inputs from IANS)