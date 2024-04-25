In a surprising move, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has established nearly 150 budget-friendly meal and snack counters at more than 100 stations across India owing to the summer heat and rush in trains.

This endeavor, as per a recent official announcement from Western Railways, aims to provide convenient access to affordable meals strategically positioned near General Second Class (GS) coaches on station platforms. The initiative comes in response to heightened passenger traffic during summer months, particularly in unreserved coaches.

Sumit Thakur, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO), emphasized that the counters offering economical meals are strategically placed near General Second (GS) Class coaches on platforms. This move, he stated, embodies a "two-pronged approach" according to the railway's statement.

Under Approach 1, Economy Meals are priced at ₹20, providing passengers with a satisfying, affordable, and hygienic food option. Meanwhile, Approach 2 offers Snack Meals at ₹50 for those seeking lighter fare, ensuring utmost safety and hygiene standards.

Puri-sabzi for Rs 20

The prices of food have been fixed by the Railways. Let us tell you that for 20 rupees you will get puri, vegetables and pickle. In this you will get 150 grams of vegetables along with 7 puris.

What to expect in snack for Rs 50?

Apart from this, another option of food is available, in which you will have to spend Rs 50. For Rs 50, you can get any one item from Rajma-Rice, Khichdi-Pongal, Chole-Kulche, Chole-Bhatura and Masala Dosa. You will have to spend Rs 50 to eat one of these things.

Packaged 200 ml water for Rs 3

Apart from this, water has also become quite cheap. You will have to spend only Rs 3 for water. You will get 200 ml packaged sealed water glasses for Rs 3.

Following a successful launch at 51 stations in 2023, the 'affordable meal counter' initiative has now expanded to over 100 stations nationwide, marking a significant milestone for Indian Railways.