Netflix has recently unveiled its list of the most-watched Malayalam films of 2023, showcasing the thriving popularity of Malayalam cinema on the streaming platform. Malayalam films, since the last few years, have been doing extremely well. Entire country has been watching Malayalam cinema like never before and these film have become a favourite to many across the country. These films have won many awards too. As the year draws to a close, here are the top 10 films from the list that deserve a revisit. Take a look at them!

1. Kaapa

The 2022-released Shaji Kailas directorial, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Anna Ben, emerged as the most-watched Malayalam film on Netflix in 2023, totaling 49,00,000 streaming hours.

2. Iratta

Starring Joju George in a double role, this highly acclaimed movie secured the second position on Netflix's list with 42,00,000 viewing hours. Directed by Rohith MG Krishnan, "Iratta" stunned audiences with exceptional making, performances, and shocking twists.

3. Minnal Murali

Directed by Basil Joseph, "Minnal Murali" is one of the most-loved Malayalam films on Netflix. With 35,00,000 hours of views, this Tovino Thomas starrer effectively narrates a comic-book-like superhero story, making it a great film to revisit.

4. CBI 5: The Brain

Despite mixed reviews, the fifth installment of the iconic CBI franchise, starring Mammootty, earned the fourth place in Netflix's 2023 most-watched list with 33,00,000 streaming hours. It's an excellent choice for fans familiar with the legacy of the character and franchise.

5. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Featuring Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery's first onscreen collaboration, the film secured the fifth position on Netflix's list with 20,000 hours of views. Known as one of the finest Malayalam films, it's worth revisiting for stellar performances and excellent making.

6. Kurup

arious language versions of "Kurup" have earned positions in Netflix's most-viewed list of 2023, with the Hindi version topping the list. Dulquer Salmaan's notable performance and the stylish making make this biographical period crime thriller a favorite for revisiting.

7. The Teacher

This crime thriller revolves around the revenge of a schoolteacher (played by Amala Paul). "The Teacher" offers a powerful and realistic portrayal of the social stigma and trauma surrounding a survivor, making it an underrated gem worth revisiting.

8. Rekha

Starring Vincy Aloshious, this revenge drama that crossed 14,00,000 hours on Netflix in 2023 is perfect for those who appreciate moody, well-made thrillers with excellent performances.

9. Kumari

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the titular role in this mythological fantasy thriller that earned positive reviews. With over 13,00,000 views in 2023, "Kumari" is an excellent choice for those looking to revisit a well-made fantasy film.

10. Ayalvaashi

Directed by Irshad Parari, "Ayalvaashi" stars Soubin Shahir, Binu Pappu, Naslen K Gafoor, Nikhila Vimal, and Lijomol Jose. Positioned at 9th on Netflix's most-watched list with 12,00,000 views, it provides a mindless comedy with relatable performances for those looking for a rewatch.