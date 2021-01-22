Twitter has suspended the official account of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei over a tweet that depicted an attack on the former US President Donald. The photomontage portrayed Trump playing golf under the shadow of a warplane or a large drone.

Khamenei captioned the questionable tweet: "Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani's killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance. Revenge can take place at any moment." The tweet, posted in Farsi language, had the word "vengeance" highlighted in red.

The tweet was widely shared across Twitter and received heavy criticism from users, who called for the microblogging platform to suspend Khamenei's account, which is unverified but largely believed to be associated with the Iran leader.

Why Khamenei threatened Trump?

Khamenei's Twitter account posted the photomontage of Trump, warning about payback late on Thursday. The tweet was in reference to Gen. Qasem Soleimani assassination, who was killed by a US drone in Baghdad a year ago.

After the US drone strike, Iran launched missiles at an Iraqi airbase, where US troops were stationed and had warned of further attacks.

Trump suspended from Twitter

Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." The Twitter ban came after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.