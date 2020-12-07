In a surprising development over the weekend, reports coming in from Iran suggested that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's health is deteriorating and may have transferred power to his son Mojtaba Khamenei. The information came from Iranian journalist Momahad Ahwaze, who had tweeted that sources in Iran were concerned regarding the 81-year-old leader's health.

Following the development of Khamenei's health, rumours started spiralling about his death. This time, Israeli media has reported about the death of Iran's supreme leader just hours after news about deteriorating health broke.

Iran, however, hasn't confirmed about Khamenei's health or anything on the transfer of power.

The Israeli news outlet, Jewish Press, citing unconfirmed reports from Iran, said the official announcement will be made after the transfer of powers to his son are completed.

Iran official debunks rumours

While the rumours about Khamenei's death and his deteriorating health not only made the headlines, but got people talking about it on social media, Reuters reported that an Iranian official close to the leader denied all rumours.

"By the grace of God and with the good prayers of devotees, the gentleman (Ayatollah Khamenei) is in good health and is busy vigorously carrying out his plan according to his routine," the official, Mehdi Fazaeli, said on Twitter.

Fazaeli's tweet was reported by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. His relation to the Iran leader is that he has worked in an office publishing Khamenei's work.

Also, this is not the first time that speculations about Khamenei's health have made the headlines. In 2007 and in 2014, there were rumours about his health and death, both were later debunked citing the work of Iran's enemies.