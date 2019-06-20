Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated on Thursday, June 20 after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a US drone in the southern province of Hormozgan, state media reported. The US military has declined to comment at the time of filing the report.

The unmanned military aircraft was shot down when it entered Iran's airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in the south, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The report also cited the IRGC who said that the drone was an American RQ-4 Global Hawk.

While Capt. Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, declined to comment regarding the recent attack on American drone, he told The Associated Press: "There was no drone over Iranian territory."

The relations between the two countries have flared after the US blamed Iran for the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 13.

Iran has denied the accusations and asserted that the country is responsible for maintaining the security of the Strait of Hormuz economic corridor.

The United States has deployed around 1,000 additional troops to the middle east for "defensive purpose", according to a statement released by the Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, June 18.