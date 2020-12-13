A 19-year-old Iranian girl Sahar Tabar, who is known for her spooky 'zombie version of Angelina Jolie' on social media was arrested on blasphemy charges and has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Sahar Tabar gained fame on Instagram after posting a series of images of her face altered through plastic surgery. She had altered her face through cosmetic surgery which resembled a spooky version of Jolie and was dubbed as 'Zombie Angelina Jolie'.

According to her lawyer, Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, from Tehran has now been sentenced to 10 years in jail. This comes a year after she was arrested over her social media activities in October 2019.

"Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us"

Masih Alinejad, a reporter took to social media and said that the teen's mother was severely distraught over the sentence as her young daughter had landed up in jail for just a joke.

In a series of tweets, Alinejad wrote: "Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us". The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid."

Did Sahar Tabar undergo 50 plastic surgeries?

When she originally went viral, a hoax was spread that said that Sahar had undergone plastic surgery to look like Angelina. Later, it was reported that the teen had simply transformed herself for social media.

In October last year, Sahar Tabar was detained over charges of "cultural crimes and social and moral corruption", reported The National, quoting semi-official Tasnim news agency. Sahar Tabar was also rumoured to have undergone 50 plastic surgeries to look like Joli but most of the pictures in her posts had been heavily edited.

Earlier, Sahar Tabar said she considered herself to be one of Angelina's biggest fans and has said that she "would do anything" to look like her.