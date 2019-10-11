An Iranian oil tanker suffered from heavy damages after an explosion occurred near Saudi Arabia's port city, Jeddah on Friday, October 11.

The tanker owned by National Iranian Oil Company suffered from damages from a "terrorist attack" and led oil leakage into the Red Sea, around 120 km from the port, according to claims by Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

Local news reports claimed that the crew of the tanker called "Sanitized" were safe. "None of the crew members were injured at the explosion... The situation is under control," sources close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards told Nour news.

The claimed terror attack comes nearly a month after Saudi Arabia'sstate owned Aramco oil facilities were attacked on September 14 and resulted in limiting its production to half of its potential. More than 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd), 5 percent of the global daily crude oil supply was affected due to the attacks. The attack led global oil prices to rise to its highest since the 1991 Gulf war.

Aramco has fully resumed oil production at its two facilities last week and is currently producing more than 9.9 million barrels a day.

While Yemen's Houthi group have claimed responsibility for the attack, the US and Saudi Arabia have claimed Iranian involvement in the attacks. Other countries including France, Germany and the United Kingdom have called out Iran for supplying weapons to the Houthi militia.

Iran has denied involvement in the oil facilities attacks.