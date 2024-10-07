Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced late Sunday the resumption of all flights to and from the country following a brief pause due to "operational limitations".

Given the removal of the "operational limitations," the flight restrictions have been lifted since 23:00 local time (1930 GMT), the semi-official Mehr news agency quoted CAO spokesman Jafar Yazarlou as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Yazarlou said all flights to and from the country would be cancelled from 9:00 p.m. local time until 6:00 a.m. Monday, citing "operational limitations" without providing further details, reports said.

The cancellation announcement followed a missile attack by Iran on Israel earlier this month, which led to a previous flight cancellation until Thursday morning due to security concerns.

In the attack, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel, saying the action was in retaliation for the assassination of key "resistance" figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Tehran had made a "big mistake" and would "pay for it".

Over 900 Australians leave Lebanon

Meanwhile, more than 900 Australians have left Lebanon on assisted departure flights coordinated by the Australian government, according to official data.

The government on Monday said that 904 Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members have left Lebanon in plane seats secured by the government, reports said.

The government on Saturday operated two charter flights from Beirut to Cyprus for Australians, with flag carrier Qantas and Qatar Airways running connecting flights from Cyprus to Sydney. The first of the Qantas flights departed on Sunday night and was due to land on Monday morning with 349 Australians and their immediate family on board.

Over 3,750 Australians have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs to leave Lebanon. The government has for months repeatedly urged Australians in Lebanon to leave the country, warning that Beirut airport could close.

As of Wednesday, there were an estimated 15,000 Australians in Lebanon. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that two more flights for Australians are scheduled to leave Beirut at 6:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. local time on Monday subject to demand, operational capacity and the security situation.

(With inputs from IANS)