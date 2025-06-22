Iran launched more than 30 ballistic missiles at Israel early Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed. The attack came just hours after the United States carried out coordinated military strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, at least 16 people were injured in the missile barrage. A man in his 30s sustained moderate shrapnel wounds, while 15 others suffered minor injuries. Among the wounded were two children admitted to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv with minor injuries.

Missiles struck multiple locations across central Israel. Notably, one hit Haifa without any prior warning sirens, raising concerns about potential gaps in the country's missile alert system. In other regions, sirens did sound, prompting civilians to rush into bomb shelters as per Home Front Command instructions.

MDA CEO Eli Bin stated that emergency teams were responding to more than 10 impact sites, assisting the injured and assessing damage caused by the missile strikes and shrapnel.

U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

The Iranian retaliation came in response to U.S. airstrikes launched late Saturday (U.S. time), which targeted Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Trump said, "I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope so."

He added, "This cannot continue. There will either be peace or a tragedy for Iran far greater than what we've witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left."

Trump emphasized that the objective of the strikes was to cripple Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and halt what he described as the "nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror."

Iran Responds: "Everlasting Consequences"

Following the strikes, Iran issued a stern warning. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the United States for what he called a "grave violation" of the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He accused the U.S., in coordination with Israel, of launching an unprovoked attack on peaceful nuclear facilities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi wrote:

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless, and criminal behaviour."

He further warned:

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people."

Iranian state media confirmed that parts of the Fordow nuclear facility were hit, referring to the attack as an "enemy strike." The extent of the damage has not yet been fully disclosed.

Escalation of Conflict

The conflict was sparked on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise strike on Iran, claiming it was a preemptive move to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons — an allegation Iran has consistently denied.

President Trump has since voiced full support for Israel's military actions, including strikes on nuclear sites and high-ranking Iranian officials. The president also extended thanks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team—like perhaps no team has ever worked before—and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done."

This latest exchange marks a significant escalation in Middle Eastern hostilities and has drawn the United States into direct military engagement with Iran. The situation has further heightened regional tensions already strained by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, which began in October 2023.