In a strongly worded communication to the United Nations, Iran has called on the Security Council to formally recognise the United States and Israel as the primary initiators of recent hostilities in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UNSC President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, urged the Council to take decisive action against what he described as "aggression" by Israel and the US. The letter, reported by Iran's official IRNA news agency, demanded accountability and international condemnation for alleged violations of global norms.

Araghchi accused Israel of intentionally targeting residential neighborhoods, civilians, and non-military infrastructure during its recent airstrikes on Iranian soil. He labelled these actions as "flagrant breaches of the UN Charter" and "blatant violations of international humanitarian law."

Further, the Iranian foreign minister alleged that both Israel and the United States attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, which are under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. "These assaults are in grave violation of the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and multiple IAEA resolutions," Araghchi stated.

Regional escalation and retaliation

The tensions peaked on June 13, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple Iranian locations, including military and nuclear sites. The attack resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians, according to Iranian sources.

Iran retaliated with several waves of missile and drone strikes targeting key Israeli infrastructure.

On June 22, the conflict intensified as US forces bombed three Iranian nuclear installations. In a retaliatory strike, Iran hit the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

After nearly two weeks of military escalation, a ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel last Tuesday, temporarily halting the exchange of fire but leaving diplomatic tensions unresolved.

Iran's call for global accountability

Araghchi's letter called on the UNSC to "hold the aggressors accountable" and implement measures to prevent future violations. "The responsibility of maintaining international peace and security rests with the Security Council, and it must not remain silent in the face of such crimes," he said.

The letter marks a diplomatic escalation in what has become one of the most volatile flashpoints in the Middle East this year, and comes amid growing global concern over the widening conflict and the risks to nuclear security.

What's next

While the ceasefire holds, observers expect heightened diplomatic engagement at the UN in the coming days. No official response has yet been issued by the United States or Israel regarding Iran's accusations.