Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married. Their pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Ira has turned into a Marathi mulgi for the pre-wedding festivities. The couple has shared pictures and videos of the day on social media. Netizens have commented on how cute the two of them look together.

All about the festivities

As per Maharashtrian traditions, Ira and Nupur were dressed with flowers. Ira wore a saree in Maharashtrian style and was also seen sporting a nath. The two sides of the families came together to celebrate the union with gifts and delicacies. Reena Datta and Nupur's mother were also seen indulging in the festivities.

Social media comments

"You guys are so adorable," wrote a user. "Be blessed always," another user wrote. "Cute couple," a comment read. "Omggg soooo cute you guyyssss," another comment read. The couple is all set to get married in January, 2024. Aamir Khan is expected to host a grand wedding reception for industry people in Mumbai soon after the wedding. The couple is going to opt for a court wedding on January 3, 2024. This will be followed by a grand reception in Udaipur.

"It is going to be a grand affair. Aamir is personally inviting people from the film industry for the reception. It will be attended by the who's who of the film fraternity, right from the younger lot of actors to the seniors," a report stated.