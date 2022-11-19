Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare held a close-knit bash celebrating their engagement. The couple had broken the news of saying "yes" a couple of months back. Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with Reena Dutta. The couple kept the engagement party intimate as only family members and closest friends were invited.

Celebs attend

Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, was invited to the bash. Reena Dutta was seen in her trademark style. Aamir Khan looked dapper in a white Indian wear. Kiran Rao joined the bash with her son, Azad and even posed for some goofy clicks with Nupur. Aamir Khan's mother was also seen at the celebration. Imran Khan also made a rare appearance looking like a million bucks.

Ira - Nupur's love story

While Ira chose to go with a low-neck red gown, Nupur looked dapper in a black suit. Ira and Nupur have been in a relationship for several years now. The couple never shy away from expressing their love for indulging in some PDA on social media. Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness coach, consultant and trainer.

Ira has always maintained that Nupur stood by her through all the ups and downs of life. It was during her sudden breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Mishaal Kripalani that Ira had met Nupur. After the breakup and during the lockdown, she moved in with her dad – Aamir. And it so happened that Nupur was Khan's fitness coach back then. Ira met Nupur and soon sparks flew.