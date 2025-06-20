Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par released in theaters on June 20. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening on Thursday evening, which was attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, was present at the event with her husband, Nupur Shikhare. However, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were notably absent.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Rekha, many stars graced the red carpet in their stylish best. However, it was Ira Khan who ended up facing massive trolling online for her outfit. For the night, Ira wore a glittery gold and black bralette paired with a long skirt and a velvet hooded cape, flaunting her midriff.

Netizens criticised not only her outfit but also her weight.

One user commented, "She has gone fat."

Another wrote, "She should learn from her father how to maintain her weight."

A third added, "What a horrible outfit this is."

Despite the negativity, Ira took to Instagram after the screening to share an adorable moment with her husband, Nupur.

She posted a photo of the two lovingly gazing at each other, captioning it, "You're my sitaara..."

Take a look at the post here:

About the Film

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna. The film's lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also backing the project.

Sitaare Zameen Par also marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's 90-year-old mother, Zeenat Hussain. His elder sister and actress, Nikhat Hegde, also features in the film.