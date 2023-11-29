In a shocking tragedy, parents and grandmother of an IPS officer died in a car accident in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the family was traveling in a car, which collided with a truck, killing them.

The fatal accident happened on Tuesday night near Khedamara village under Jamul police station limits when the three victims were returning home in Smriti Nagar of Bhilai city, located in Durg, according to an official statement.

The IPS officer, PD Nitya, is the Superintendent of Police in Leh district, Ladakh.

According to early reports, they had traveled to Berla village in the car for some work. The collision transpired with a truck approaching from the opposite direction near Khedamara, resulting in serious injuries to the three individuals, the official explained.

Even though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, but Nitya's father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60), and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother were unfortunately declared deceased.

The involved truck, responsible for transporting slag from a Bhilai steel plant to a cement plant, led to the arrest of the truck driver. A case has been registered against him.