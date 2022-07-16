Senior IPS officer D. Roopa has gone public on Friday against the Karnataka police for not executing the warrant of arrest issued by the court against a BJP leader.

"Dereliction of cops in not executing warrant of arrest is punishable under sections 166, 166A, 166B of IPC. That too when a person held a public position as chairman. Cops telling the court that he is absconding. Complaint senior citizen aged 65 years, still harassed by Belur Raghavendra Shetty, the former Chairman of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC)," Roopa said on her social media handle.

D. Roopa is currently the Managing Director of the Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation. Belur Raghavendra Shetty was appointed as the Chairman by the ruling BJP government.

Roopa has further posted a message addressing to the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru city: "Warrant of arrest has been issued by court against Belur Raghavendra Shetty since 2019 and it is not yet executed. Cops telling the court that he is absconding. He was chairman of the corporation till yesterday. Please see."

IPS officer Roopa has also posted the warrants of arrests along with the message to the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru. She had submitted a 6-page complaint against the Chairman of the corporation Belur Raghavendra Shetty regarding misappropriation.

However, Belur has rubbished all allegations against him. Roopa had also issued a notice to him regarding taking away the artefacts from the corporation showrooms without paying money since he was made the chairman.

Earlier, Shetty had threatened to kill himself and hold Roopa responsible in a meeting. The video then went viral. Roopa had asked the Chief Secretary to file a complaint against him. She had also alleged that Shetty had threatened to throw acid on her.

Roopa had earlier exposed the nexus between senior IPS officers and VVIP prisoners. She had questioned preferential treatment given to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's close aide V.K. Sasikala and her aides.

The issue had drawn nation-wide attention, causing severe embarrassment to then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.