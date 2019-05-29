Apple announced a new model of the iPod Touch on Tuesday, stressing about its processing power and gaming capabilities. The new iPod Touch sports the A10 Fusion chip, which was last seen in the iPhone 7 and the 2018 iPad. This is a significant boost from the previous generation, enabling it to run iOS 13 and a few updates following that.

The 7th generation iPod Touch will ship with the recently released iOS 12.3.1 and feature a 4-inch retina display in an 88-gram package. The 6.1mm thin device will come in a storage capacity up to 256 gigabytes, making it perfect for storing music, games, podcasts and movies. 32GB and 128GB variants are also available.

It will come in the same aluminium body Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Pink, Blue and (Product) Red.

Pricing for the device starts at Rs. 18,900 in India for the 32 GB storage variant. Comparatively, the 2015 32GB iPod Touch was priced at about Rs. 2,000 lower than its successor. The 128GB storage variant which will cost you Rs. 28,900, and the 256GB variant will retail at Rs 38,900.

Should you buy it?

The new iPod Touch is essentially an iPhone 7 with a smaller screen and no calling functions. Mind you, the iPhone 7 is the least powerful iPhone that Apple sells at the moment. Compared to the previous generation iPod, not much has changed apart from the upgraded chip and the storage boost. The processor upgrade will enable AR gaming on Apple's ARKit apps. Users will also be able to make Group FaceTime calls.

Apple promises up to 40 hours of audio playback and up to 8 hours of video playback on the device, so it might be a good option for those on the go who like to keep their music separate from their phone.

If you have been looking for an iPhone or an iPad, this device does not boast enough power to change your mind. However, if you have been considering an iPod, you can now get better performance and more storage.