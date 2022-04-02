Match Details:

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: April 2, 3:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Indian Premier League's most successful franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) and the inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to clash against each other in Match 9 of IPL 2022 on April 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's MI suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening match while Sanju Samson's RR snatched a big victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

As mentioned above, MI faced a loss in their first match against DC even after posting a competitive total of 177 runs on the board courtesy of Ishan Kishan's blistering knock of 81 not out off just 48 deliveries. For the five-time champions MI, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin took five wickets in between them but Lalit Yadav along with Axar Patel grabbed a stunning victory by four wickets and 10 balls to spare for the Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

It was a perfect start to the tournament for RR against SRH as they beat the Orange Army comfortably by a 61-run margin. Batting first, all of the RR batters fired and helped the side in posting a massive total of 210 runs. Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult along with Yuzvendra Chahal destroyed the SRH's batting line-up to seal the deal. Mumbai will look to win their first match of the season while RR would hope to win back-to-back matches to remain unbeaten in the first two games.

Pitch Report

In the two games played so far at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, there has been enough for the bowlers with the new ball to make a significant impact. Both games went right down to the wire and chasing has been comparatively easier on the pitch, and the captain that wins the toss will have no hesitation in bowling first. It has to be noted that Rajasthan Royals are the only franchise so far to have won a game batting first in IPL 2022 so far.

Here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of Match 9

5 – Rohit Sharma (495) needs five fours to complete 500 fours in the IPL.

1 – Devdutt Padikkal (99) requires one four to reach the landmark of 100 fours in the league.

64 – Rohit (9936) is 64 runs away from reaching the milestone of 10000 runs in the T20 matches.

1 – Jos Buttler (299) is one match away from featuring in 300 matches in T20 cricket.

3 – Buttler (197) is also three fours away from completing 200 fours in the tournament.

Probable Playing XIs for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna