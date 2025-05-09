The ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, which intensified after Pakistan launched coordinated attacks on 15 locations post 8:30 PM on May 8, has led to heightened tensions between the two nations. In response, India successfully intercepted the missiles using advanced defence systems. However, the sustained attacks on Indian cities have raised serious concerns over the continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, especially regarding the safety of players.

On Thursday, amid missile and drone strikes on cities including Jammu and Jaisalmer, the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off due to security concerns.

According to multiple reports, several foreign players have expressed a desire to leave India due to the escalating conflict, further complicating the situation for the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that the IPL 2025 has been suspended indefinitely to prioritise player safety.

"It does not look right for cricket to continue while the country is on the brink of war," a BCCI official told PTI.

How many games in IPL 2025 were left?

Before the suspension, the tournament was nearing the final phase of the league stage, with only a few matches left before the playoffs and the final.

May 25 was the grand finale of IPL 2025, had it not been suspended.

On May 9, 58 matches have been completed. 16 matches, including the playoffs and the final (scheduled for May 25), remain unplayed.

Points Table: Who Is on Top?

1) Gujarat Titans (GT) lead the table with 16 points from 11 games.

2) Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also has 16 points, and fans were rooting for their trophy and win as they played exceptionally well.

3) Punjab Kings (PBKS) are third with 16 points, but have played one more match than GT and RCB.

Which team wins?

According to IPL rules, if the playoffs or final cannot be held, the team finishing highest on the points table will be declared the winner. Based on current standings, the Gujarat Titans would be crowned IPL 2025 champions.

PSL shifted to UAE; CA monitoring the situation

Just like India has IPL, Pakistan has PSL, and amid the ongoing tension, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was moved to the UAE due to the rising tensions. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation, as over 20 Australian players and coaches are currently involved in both the IPL and PSL.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI, and local authorities, while maintaining communication with our players and support staff in the region," CA said in an official statement.