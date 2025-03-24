The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 was every bit of a gala affair. From Disha Patani making the crowd groove to her sultry moves to Shreya Ghoshal enthralling the stadium with her melodious voice; the opening ceremony was as big as it could get. And to top it all, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the opening ceremony by inviting some of the players and making them dance to his tunes.

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the biggest female playback singers we have in the country today. And the diva made thousands of audience members swoon to her musical voice at the stadium. But do you know how much the singing sensation charged for her performance? If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the singer did get a fat pay check for entertaining the audience.

Shreya's fee

Reports suggest that Shreya took home somewhere between Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore for her captivating performance.

Now let's come back to Disha Patani's fee. Disha is inarguably one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the industry today. The diva, known for her bold style statement, left the audience yearning for more with her power packed moves.

Disha's fee

As per reports doing the rounds, Disha reportedly took home somewhere between Rs 20-25 lakhs for her thunderous performance. However, not everyone was impressed with Patani's moves. Many felt she went a bit overboard with sensuality, and some even called it "vulgar" in parts. However, there was another section that totally loved the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress' dance performance for the night.

Shah Rukh Khan wasn't spared on social media either, with many saying he lost his charm and hosting abilities. On the other hand, many even felt that SRK was the only saving grace of the opening ceremony.