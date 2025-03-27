Cricketer Riyan Parag is one of the most valued and admired batsmen in the IPL. Representing the Rajasthan Royals, the young talent earned accolades last year for his impressive on-field performances.

This year, Riyan Parag captains the Royals in Sanju Samson's absence for the initial three games. Although his captaincy tenure has not started well, he enjoys a massive fan following across India.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Rajasthan Royals played a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Riyan Parag's hometown. During the ongoing match, an unusual incident occurred when a passionate fan breached security, sprinted onto the field, and touched Parag's feet as a gesture of admiration.

Riyan Parag was shocked seeing an overenthusiastic fan touch his feet

After touching Parag's feet, the fan hugged him before being escorted off the field by security personnel. This invasion caused a brief delay in the match, but officials quickly intervened to restore order. Following the incident, Parag received an outpouring of support from his fans.

The dramatic moment occurred as Parag was preparing to bowl his fourth over. The unexpected intrusion momentarily halted play.

Seems like a Early career of Rohit Sharma ?#Riyanparag



pic.twitter.com/f1co6RQZkU — GunZ Unleashed (@GunZunleashed27) March 27, 2025

However, the incident has raised concerns about security lapses in high-profile sporting events.

However, netizens had mixed reactions. Many were astonished that Parag had such devoted fans, with some speculating that it was a PR stunt. Others even refused to believe that Riyan Parag had a fan following at all.

A user wrote, "Riyan Parag hired a boy for INR 10,000 to touch his feet."

Another user, Champions Trophy-winning players who didn't get such a gesture yet, watching a fan touching Riyan Parag's feet, despite Parag having zero achievements in cricket."

The next one claimed, "Does he even have followers??"

This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred. On Sunday, a fan breached security and rushed to hug Virat Kohli during the game against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, Parag's Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, losing by 8 wickets.