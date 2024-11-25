IPL 2025 Auction: Pant was always in our bucket list, says LSG's Shashwat Goenka

Rishabh Pant etched his name into IPL history on Sunday at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah by becoming the most expensive player ever purchased in the league's history when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured the wicketkeeper-batter for whooping Rs 27 crore.

The acquisition was a strategic masterstroke by LSG, who were in search of an experienced leader to guide their squad. Shashwat Goenka, the son of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, shared the franchise's satisfaction after bagging the former Delhi Capitals' captain.

"Getting someone like Rishabh Pant in the team, I think everyone came with that thought and it was in our bucket list too, so yes it was a good buy yesterday for us. There was no thought of money with Rishabh, he was on our radar as we are looking for an experienced captain, and Rishabh has done that in the past, but still, I think we have time to decide who will lead the team. Our priority will be someone who can play all the matches and guide team well," Shashwat told IANS over the phone.

LSG wasted no time in raising the paddle for Pant, kicking off the bidding war. The franchise's intentions were clear—they were willing to go all in. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined the fray, driving the price higher with every bid. As the figure climbed past Rs 20 crore, it became evident that Pant's value extended beyond his batting and wicketkeeping prowess.

Pant's Rs 27 crore deal not only surpassed the previous IPL record held by Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore in IPL 2024) but also overshadowed Shreyas Iyer's Rs 26.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings earlier the same day. Both Pant and Iyer are expected to assume captaincy roles for their respective franchises, bringing stability and vision to the teams that desperately needed it.

Shashwat explained the strategic planning behind the record-breaking bid, saying "This was well within our plan. It wasn't about hitting a magic number; it was about ensuring we secured Pant, even if it meant leaving no room for the RTM (Right to Match) card to be exercised."

Pant's IPL credentials are undeniable. Over his 111 IPL matches, the swashbuckling left-hander has amassed 3,284 runs, including 18 half-centuries and a century, at a strike rate of 147.97. Beyond his batting, his three-season tenure as captain of the Delhi Capitals demonstrated his ability to lead under pressure, nurture young talent, and forge a winning culture.

Released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction, Pant became the most coveted player in this year's IPL bidding war. His ability to influence games with both bat and gloves made him the perfect candidate for LSG, who were seeking to build a team with a robust core and a clear vision for the future.

"We are looking for an experienced captain, and Rishabh fits that role perfectly. However, we have time to decide who will officially lead the team. Our priority is finding someone who can guide the team effectively and play all matches," Shashwat emphasised Pant's potential role as a leader.

With Pant in their fold, LSG now aims to bolster other key areas of their squad. The franchise is particularly focused on strengthening their bowling lineup, especially their spin department.

"We'll be targeting a few youngsters and bowlers in the remaining rounds. With David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran, our middle order is set. Now, it's time to reinforce our bowling, especially with a couple of quality spinners," Shashwat said.

(With inputs from IANS)