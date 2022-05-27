Match Details

Date & Time: May 27, 7:30 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network (Television); Disney + Hotstar app (live streaming).

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other in the second qualifier of IPL 2022, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the previous season, RR finished seventh while RCB finished fourth. Both the teams are in the top-3 positions this season but are now looking to seal the final spot.

So far in this season, RR won nine and lost five matches in the group stage, before losing in the first Qualifier. RCB on the other hand had won eight and lost six in the group stage and later won theEliminator. Both teams have faced twice in the season, with each team winning once. This will be the first match played with a full capacity crowd at the world's largest sports stadium.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been incredible this season, comfortably leading the Orange Cap chart. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been consistent in the last few matches. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have been brilliant in the middle-order. In the bowling departments, RR have Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and R Ashwin who have been brilliant this season.

Speaking of RCB, former captain Virat Kohli has not been at his best, while his opening partner Faf du Plessis has blown hot and cold this season. Rajat Patidar, who got opportunities late in the season after coming in as a replacement, has been mighty impressive so far. In fact, he stunned LSG in the Eliminator with a remarkable ton. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik played their roles perfectly in the middle. The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel have been outstanding with the ball.

Pitch Report



The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to provide an equal contest between bat and ball. The stadium has both red and black soil pitches and it will be interesting to see on which strip the match will be played. The skipper winning the toss might want to bat second to assess the pitch and conditions better before batting.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other in 27 IPL matches, with RCB winning 13 and RR winning 11. Three games ended in no result.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Sanju Samson needs to take one more catch to reach 50 catches as a wicketkeeper in the IPL.

1 – Virat Kohli needs to take one more catch to reach 150 catches in T20 cricket. He will be the third Indian fielder to reach the milestone, after Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.

1 – Rajat Patidar needs to hit one more six to reach 50 sixes in T20 cricket.

2 – Jos Buttler is two big hits away from completing 350 sixes in T20 cricket. He will become the third England cricketer to reach the milestone, after Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan.

3 – Harshal Patel needs to take three wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL. If he reaches the milestone in this match, he will become the second-fastest player to take 100 IPL wickets in terms of matches. Lasith Malinga, the fastest to the milestone, took 70 matches, while Harshal has played 77 matches so far.

4 – Faf du Plessis needs to hit 4 more fours to reach 50 fours for RCB in the IPL.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.