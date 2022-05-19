

Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 19th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will be facing each other in the 67th match of IPL 2022, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While RCB reached the eliminator last season, GT are playing in their inaugural season. When both teams faced each other earlier in the season, Gujarat Titans won by a six-wicket margin. While GT have already qualified for the playoffs as well as confirmed a top-two finish, a win is a must for RCB to enter the playoffs.

Despite RCB having a good season, the form of their former captain Virat Kohli has been an issue. However, his opening partner Faf du Plessis has been brilliant while Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik have been fabulous in the middle order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel have been the top bowlers of the team. Though Gujarat Titans have a lower frequency of winning in the second half of the season, one positive is that both their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have been back to form. The skipper Hardik Pandya hasn't been impressive in the second half. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Yash Dayal have been brilliant with the ball.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to retain its reputation of being batting friendly and the same we witnessed in the last game. However, spinners are likely to take control during the middle overs. The team winning the toss might look to bat and put a good total on the board.

Head to head: Both the teams faced each other earlier in the competition, with GT winning the match.

Here are the stats related to match:

0 – Gujarat Titans have not lost any IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. They have three wins in three matches.

1 – Virat Kohli needs to take one catch to reach 150 catches in T20 cricket.

4 – Hardik Pandya (46) is four scalps away from completing 50 wickets in the tournament.

3 – Mohammad Shami (97) requires three wickets to reach 100 wickets in the league.

1 – Josh Hazlewood (99) is one scalp away from reaching 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

2 – Mohammed Siraj needs to take two more wickets to reach 50 wickets for RCB in the IPL.

3 – RCB have won all their three matches at Wankhede Stadium this season.

4 – Harshal Patel needs to take four wickets to reach 100 wickets in the league.

Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami