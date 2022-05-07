Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 7th May at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in the 52nd match of IPL 2022, to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far this season, PBKS have won five and lost five matches, while RR have won six and lost four. At this venue, PBKS have won once and lost once, while RR have won and lost twice each. As the tournament reaches its business end, wins at this time are very crucial for the playoff chances of both teams.

For PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Liam Livingstone have been outstanding, however, the main issue of their batting is the poor form of Jonny Bairstow. Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar have been brilliant with the ball. Rajasthan Royals have both the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler and the Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal in their team.

However, the fact that they have lost their last two games against under-performing Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knnight Riders sides would haunt them more. They also have Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer performing well this season, both with strike rates above 150. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna has produced consistent performances.

Pitch Report:

The surface at Wankhede Stadium is good for batting and since this is an afternoon game we can expect a bit of help for the spinners but overall it will be a good track for the batters.

Head to head – RR and PBKS have faced each other in 23 IPL matches, with RR winning 13 and PBKS winning 10 times.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Sanju Samson has won only one toss in the ten IPL matches this season.

1 – Dhawan needs one more 50+ score to become the first Indian opener with 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL.

1 – Chahal needs one more wicket to reach 20 wickets in this season. This will be the fourth season where he will have at least 20 wickets.

2 – Chahal needs to take two more wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in an IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, overtaking Shreyas Gopal.

6 – Jos Buttler needs six more fours to reach 250 fours in the IPL.

8 – Shikhar Dhawan needs to hit eight more fours to become the first player to reach 700 fours in the IPL.

100 – Sanju Samson will be batting in his 100th innings, thus becoming the first RR player to achieve this milestone.

Probable Playing XIs:



Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.