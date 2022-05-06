Match Details:

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 6th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be facing each other in the 51st match of IPL 2022, to be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While Gujarat Titans are playing their inaugural IPL season, their opponents Mumbai Indians finished fifth place last season. This match is a clash between the top-placed and bottom-placed teams. While Gujarat Titans have won eight and lost two matches this season, Mumbai Indians have won one and lost eight matches. GT won both their matches at Brabourne Stadium, while MI lost both their matches at Brabourne Stadium this season.

Although Gujarat Titans have some issues with their inconsistent top-order, the other batters have come to the party. Sai Sudharsan, who is playing his first IPL season, played a knock of 65* runs in the last match. Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia were terrific in the middle, for the Titans. Their bowling attack with Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph has been top-class. Mumbai Indians have their opening batters Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in miserable form. Their middle order is relatively better, while Suryakumar Yadav had a brilliant season so far. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, bowling has been a huge concern for MI.

Pitch Report:

The track is excellent for batting with shorter boundaries and quick outfield. Both teams will prefer chasing and the par score is around 180 at this venue.

Here are the stats ahead of the GT-MI match.

1 – Both the teams will be facing each other for the first time in the IPL.

1 – Rohit Sharma needs to hit one more six to reach 200 sixes for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket. He will become the second player to reach 200 sixes for MI, after Kieron Pollard.

2 – Gujarat Titans have an unbeaten record at Brabourne Stadium in the IPL, winning both their matches. They won against PBKS and RCB, both in a successful last-over chase by six wickets margin.

3 – Ishan Kishan needs to hit three more fours to reach 150 fours in the IPL.

6 – Rashid Khan needs to pick six more wickets to reach 450 wickets in T20 cricket. He will become the fastest and youngest player to the milestone.

6 – Daniel Sams needs to take six more wickets to reach 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

100 – David Miller is set to play his 100th IPL match. He will become the third South African after AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to appear in 100 IPL matches.

Probable Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith