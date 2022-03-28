The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is living up to its expectations. The first three matches delivered blistering performances, huge totals, some lethal bowling attacks and spectacular fielding on the ground.

The fifth match of the season will bring some similar action on the ground as Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will be locking horns in the fourth match of IPL 2022 on Monday, 28th March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans is considered to have a top-bowling unit, but their batting was dented by Jason Roy pulling out of the season due to bio-bubble fatigue. Their top-order batting would be heavily reliant on young prodigy Shubman Gill. The middle-order batters Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, and Abhinav Manohar, will have huge responsibility on their shoulder.

In lower middle order, David Miller, skipper Hardik Pandya, and Rahul Tewatia can destroy any bowling attack and play blistering knocks at the death. Their bowling has two world-class bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, along with express pacer Lockie Ferguson and one of the best domestic talents, R Sai Kishore.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have picked a well-balanced team on the whole. Their batting line-up starts with two formidable openers like KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who needs no introduction. Both of them have been quite consistent in the tournament and will bring rich experience to the game.

Manish Pandey at number three may provide an edge to the side as he has vast experience in playing these conditions and he has been vital cog for any franchise he plays. Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and Krishnappa Gowtham will be crucial down the order.

Though the Lucknow Super Giants do not have any big name in their bowling line-up, they have a lot of bowling options with plenty of variety that can trouble the opposition. Hardik Pandya will be skippering a team for the first time in his IPL career as both the new franchises kick off their respective campaigns by facing each other.

GT Squad: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Prandeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron.

LSG Squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.