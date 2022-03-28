The 15th edition of Indian Premier League is set to kick start in its rejuvenated form from March 26 Close
The 15th edition of Indian Premier League is set to kick start in its rejuvenated form from March 26

Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav's fine knocks helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in their opening game in the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Sunday.

A 70-run partnership in just 30 balls between Patel and Lalit Yadav enabled Delhi to chase down the 177 runs in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on a breezy half-century by Ishan Kishan to post 177/5.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians by 4 wicketsIANS

Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 81 and skipper Rohit Sharma hit 41 for Mumbai. Kuldeep Yadav was the best bowler for Delhi Capitals as he claimed 3/18 off his four overs.

IPL 2022

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 177/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81*, Rohit Sharma 41, Tilak Varma 22; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Khaleel Ahmed 2/27) v Delhi Capitals 179/6 in 18.2 overs. Lalit Yadav 48, Axar Patel 38, Prithvi Shaw 38; Basil Thampi 3/35) lost by 4 wickets.

Also Read