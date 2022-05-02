Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 195/3 in 20 overs (K.L Rahul 77, Deepak Hooda 52; Shardul Thakur 3/40) beat Delhi Capitals 189/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Axar Patel 42; Mohsin Khan 4/16) by 6 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants held their nerves to beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs in the thrilling 45th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Brilliant half-centuries by K.L Rahul (77 off 51) and Deepak Hooda (52 off 34) powered Lucknow to 195/3 in 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Both Rahul and Hooda stitched a superb partnership of 95 runs for the second wicket in just 61 balls.

Apart from them, Quinton de Kock (23 off 13) also played an aggressive knock at the top for LSG. Shardul Thakur (3/40) was the only wicket-taker for Delhi in this game.

In reply, skipper Rishabh Pant (44 off 30), Mitchell Marsh (37 off 20) and Rovman Powell (35 off 21) got starts, and played aggressively but couldn't finish well.

Lower down the order, Axar Patel (42 not out off 24) and Kuldeep Yadav (16 not out off 8) batted well and kept Delhi in the game till the last over, but eventually, their team was restricted to 189-7 in 20 overs, losing by 6 runs.

Mohsin Khan (4/16) was the star performer with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants while Ravi Bishnoi (1/28), Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/44) also picked one wicket each.