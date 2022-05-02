Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 2nd May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Preview:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will play the 47th match of IPL 2022 on Monday. It will be the 10th match for both teams. KKR have lost 5 matches on the trot and are placed in the 8th position with 3 wins from 9 games. They lost the first match against RR by a mere margin of 7 runs. RR are having a great run in the tournament and lost only 3 out of 9 matches. A win in this game might help them regain their second position in the points table.

The Royals lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. They made a score of less than 160 runs only for the second time in the tournament and failed to defend the same. RR would be hoping for a better performance from their middle-order in this match.

Pitch Report:

The surface at the Wankhede is expected to deliver another high-scoring match. The batters are likely to find it easy to score runs again and the bowlers might have to do a lot to contain runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl considering the dew factor.

Head to head: Both the sides have met each other in 26 encounters in the IPL so far with KKR winning on 13 occasions and RR on 12. One match between the two teams ended in no result.

Here are all the stats related to the match:

0 – KKR has never won in this IPL season while batting first.

2 – Yuzvendra Chahal needs to take two more wickets to become the leading wicket-taker among spinners in an IPL season for Rajasthan Royals. He would then be overtaking Shreyas Gopal, who took 20 wickets for the franchise in 2019.

566 – Runs scored by Jos Buttler this season, which is the highest of any player. He is the only cricketer to score 500+ runs in IPL 2022.

5 – Sanju Samson needs to score five more runs to reach 400 fours in T20 cricket.

5 – Jos Buttler needs to hit five more sixes to become the third England cricketer to 350 sixes in T20 cricket, after Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan.

5 – Shreyas Iyer needs to hit five more sixes to reach 100 sixes in the league.

Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.