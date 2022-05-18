Match Details:

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: 18th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be facing each other in the 66th match of IPL 2022, to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. When the teams faced each other earlier, LSG won by a massive margin of 75 runs. So far in this season, KKR have won six and lost seven matches, while LSG have won eight and lost five. At DY Patil Stadium this year, the Knight Riders have won one and lost two, while the Supergiants have won two and lost one. Lucknow Super Giants have been almost into the playoffs, while KKR have been almost out of the race, barring a miracle.

The opening pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have been a concern for the Knight Riders, however, Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer have consistent. Andre Russell has been phenomenal with both the bat and the ball. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have also performed great with the ball. LSG's opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul have been phenomenal this season, but were off-colour in the last few matches. Deepak Hooda has been brilliant throughout the season. Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi bowled well for the team.

Pitch Report:

It will be the last game of the season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The pitch is expected to remain dry as we saw in the last game here and spinners might play a key role. The team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Head to head: KKR and LSG faced each other earlier in the season, with LSG winning the match.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Quinton de Kock needs one half-century to overtake Kamran Akmal for the most fifty-plus scores by a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket. Currently both are tied at 48.

6 – Nitish Rana needs six more fours to reach 300 fours in T20 cricket.

28 – Andre Russell needs 28 runs to reach 2000 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He will become the third player to the milestone, after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa.

4 – Shreyas Iyer (96) needs four sixes to reach 100 maximums in the IPL.

5 – Tim Southee (45) needs five scalps to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

3 – Marcus Stoinis (47) requires three sixes to reach 50 sixes in the cash-rich league.

1 – Jason Holder (49) is one scalp away from reaching 50 wickets in the tournament.

Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Baba Indrajith, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.