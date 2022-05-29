Match Details:

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: 29th May at 8:00 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

After 70 league matches and three Playoff encounters it's all down to the mega final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash on Sunday, May 29 at the grand and iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 15th edition of the league will finally witness a new winner after recent domination from Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Standing in their maiden season, GT have impressed one and all with their performances, especially in the successful run chases. Hardik Pandya has led his side tremendously well throughout the season as he hopes to win the title in GT's first season itself. David Miller has also been in devastating form and has carried the middle order of the team brilliantly. Both Hardik and Miller are also GT's leading run-getters in the competition with 453 and 449 runs respectively. Bowlers have also been instrumental in leading their side into the final. Mohammed Shami has snared 19 scalps while Rashid Khan has taken 18 wickets so far.

For their opponent RR, opener Jos Buttler has been in ravishing form. The Englishman has wreaked havoc in the tournament as he has smashed 824 runs with four centuries and as many half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal is also having a dream season with the spinner picking up 26 wickets and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with Wanindu Hasaranga. While GT have qualified for the final in their first season itself, RR will be making their first appearance since the victorious and fairytale 2008 campaign. Late Shane Warne had led them to glory in the first IPL ever with Sanju Samson now becoming the second captain after Warne to take RR into the big encounter.

Pitch Report:

In the second qualifier, batters managed to put on a decent show. Nine out of 11 wickets that fell in the first game were picked by the pacers. Also, batters found it easy to score runs in the second half and the team winning the toss might look to bowl in this match.

Here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of the Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2022:

4 – Shubman Gill (46) needs four sixes to reach 50 maximums in the IPL.

25 – Jos Buttler (824) requires 25 runs to surpass David Warner (848) and become the batter with the second-most runs in an IPL edition.

77 – David Miller (2423) needs 77 runs to complete 2500 runs in the IPL.

78 – Wriddhiman Saha (2422) is 78 runs away from reaching 2500 runs in the tournament.

1 – Yuzvendra Chahal needs just one wicket to go past Imran Tahir and Wanindu Hasaranga both (26) to become the spinner with the most wickets in an IPL season.

71 – Hardik Pandya (1929) requires 71 runs to complete 2000 runs in the cash-rich league.

2 – Mohammed Shami (98) requires two wickets to get to the landmark of 100 wickets in the league.

Probable Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.