Match Details:

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: 3rd May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Preview:

Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Punjab Kings for the second time in the forty-eighth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top of the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Punjab Kings is currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table. Gujarat Titans played nine matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won eight matches while Punjab Kings also played nine matches in this season where they managed to win four games. Gujarat Titans played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore where they won the game by 6 wickets. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia smashed 39 runs and 43 runs respectively for Gujarat Titans in that game.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants where they lost the game by 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow scored 25 runs and 32 runs respectively for Punjab Kings in that game. The last time they played against each other this season, Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

Pitch Report:

The DY Patil ground has a pitch that bestows reasonable bounce to the bowlers but often it stays true. We can expect matches that produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170 as a standard fare. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both departments.

Head to Head:

1 – Hardik Pandya needs one more catch to reach 100 catches in T20 cricket.

1 – Wriddhiman Saha needs one more four to reach 350 fours in T20 cricket.

3 – Sixes needed by Mayank Agarwal to reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

4 – Hardik Pandya needs four more wickets to reach 50 wickets in the IPL. He will become the fifth Indian player to 1000+ runs and 50+ wickets in the IPL with the other four being Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Irfan Pathan and his brother Krunal Pandya.

6 – Rashid Khan needs six more wickets to reach 450 wickets in T20 cricket, and become the second spinner to do it in the format, after Imran Tahir. He will become the youngest and fastest to the milestone.

8 – Gujarat Titans have won eight out of nine matches so far. They are the only team to win at least 8 out of first 9 matches in an IPL season.

17 – Jonny Bairstow needs to score 17 runs to reach 4000 runs in T20 cricket.

Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma