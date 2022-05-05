https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770568/15th-edition-indian-premier-league-set-kick-start-its-rejuvenated-form-march-26.jpg IBTimes IN

Match Details:

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 5th May at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the 50th match of IPL 2022 on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium. DC have won 4 out of 9 matches and are placed in the 7th position with 8 points. A win in this match will help them jump up to the 5th position. They lost the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by a mere margin of 6 runs after failing to chase a target of 196 runs.

Both the openers were dismissed for a single-digit score in that match and DC would be hoping for a better performance from them. The middle-order has done the maximum scoring for DC in the last couple of matches which is a positive sign for the Rishabh Pant-led side. A better performance would be expected from the bowling unit as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth position currently with 5 wins from 9 matches. They have lost the previous 2 matches and would be looking to make a comeback. The bowlers gave away 202 runs in the last game against Chennai Super Kings, and apart from T Natarajan, no other bowler could pick a wicket.

Pitch Report:

Both DC and SRH have not lost a single game at the Brabourne this season and would be looking to maintain this record. DC's 3 out of 4 wins have come at this very ground. This might be a high-scoring game considering the fact that the surface offers a lot to the batters. However, it would be tough for batters to score runs initially as pacers might dictate that phase.

Head to head: Both teams faced each other in 20 IPL matches, while SRH won 11 and DC won 9.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Mustafizur Rahman needs to take one more wicket to reach 250 T20 wickets. He will become the second Bangladeshi cricketer to the milestone, after Shakib Al Hasan.

56 – Rishabh Pant needs 56 runs to reach 4000 runs in T20 cricket.

2 – David Warner needs to hit two more sixes to reach the milestone of 400 sixes in the T20 cricket. He will become the third Australian cricketer to the milestone, after Shane Watson and Aaron Finch.

2 – Kane Williamson needs to take two more catches to reach 100 catches in T20 cricket.

4 – Delhi Capitals have won only four matches in this IPL season, and Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match in all of them.

466 – Runs scored by Rishabh Pant against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, at an average of 46.60 and strike-rate of 147.94.

489 – Kane Williamson scored 489 runs against Delhi Capitals in the IPL at a tremendous average of 61.13. This is the highest average of any player who batted at least ten innings against DC in the IPL.

Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan