Match Details

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 4, 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network for Television and Disney + Hotstar app for live streaming.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a group stage match to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on May 4 (Wednesday). While the Red Army is coming to the match after losing three games in a row, the Yellow Army under the leadership of MS Dhoni won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently.

Both RCB and CSK have already faced each other in IPL 2022. To note, the defending champions had beaten RCB by a convincing margin. However, it will be a different day and RCB will want to settle the scores and make a strong comeback in the tournament. Both teams look strong on paper and it will be an exciting contest between the two heavyweights of the long-running tournament.

Pitch Report

The Pitch at the MCA stadium has assisted both batters and bowlers so far. The past matches have witnessed some decent scores, but new ball bowlers have also impacted the match. The skipper winning the toss will want to field first and chase the target later on. As it is an evening game, the dew factor might come into play.

Head to head: Both the teams have faced each other in 29 IPL matches, with CSK winning 19 and RCB winning only nine. One match ended in a no result.

Here are the stats related to match:

1 – Dinesh Karthik needs to take one more catch to reach 200 catches in T20 cricket. He will become the second Indian cricketer to the milestone of 200 catches, after MS Dhoni.

6 – MS Dhoni needs to hit six more fours to reach 500 fours in T20 cricket.

1 – Ravindra Jadeja needs to score one more run to reach 2500 runs in the IPL. He will become the first player with the double of 2500+ runs and 100+ wickets in the league.

2 – Ambati Rayudu needs to claim two more catches to reach 100 catches in T20 cricket.

4 – Ambati Rayudu needs to hit four more fours to reach 350 fours in the IPL.

4 – Moeen Ali needs four more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

5 – Virat Kohli needs to bat five more balls to become the first player to face 5000 balls in the IPL.

Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner/Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana